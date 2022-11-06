Telegram channels spread panic about evacuation from Rivne region. There is no reason for this, everything is calm, - RMA

The head of Rivne RMA Vitaly Koval urges to trust only official sources of information.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to Koval, the situation in the north of the Rivne region will continue to be calm. There are no changes at the state border.

"As always, our fighters - the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense, volunteers - are fully prepared and in good morale. From time to time, telegram channels spread speculations about ephemeral threats of an attack from Belarus. Especially today. But there are no grounds for them. We trust only official sources information," Koval noted.

Read more: Yesterday, marines destroyed 7 Russian soldiers, tank and three guns. INFOGRAPHICS

Let's add that today, November 6, some Telegram channels called on citizens to temporarily evacuate. For example, military officer Valeriy Markus appealed to the residents of the Rivne region and the north-eastern Volyn region to go "to rest" for the next month.

"Those who live in the northwestern part of the Rivne region and the northeastern part of the Volyn region, for the next month I recommend going somewhere to rest. If everything goes well, you can return safely," wrote Markus.