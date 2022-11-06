Ukraine should make its own decisions regarding possible negotiations, - Steinmeier
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Ukraine should have the freedom to decide on ceasefire negotiations.
Spiegel writes about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".
"Decisions cannot be made instead of Ukraine. Ukraine must say when it wants such negotiations and considers them promising," Steinmeier said in an interview that will air on Sunday evening on ARD.
