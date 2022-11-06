Russia is trying to interfere in midterm elections in US Congress, - NYT

The Russians are again trying to interfere in the US elections. Currently, using bot farms, they are trying to put Republicans ahead in the 2022 US midterm elections.

This is stated in the article of The New York Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

A group of American experts from Recorded Future writes that since September of this year, accounts that are probably fake have been activated in small social networks. They do not have or provide false information about users, they do not respond to messages, and their content is aimed exclusively at discrediting US President Joe Biden and Democrats in various regions.

"For example, an account with more than 8,000 followers posts exclusively about political topics - not just in one state, but across the country - and often spreads false and misleading posts. Most of them receive little engagement from users, but a recent post about the FBI received 43 responses and was reposted 64 times," the post said.

Read more: Results of elections in USA will not affect level of support for Ukraine, - White House

According to experts, this and other similar accounts are linked to the same Russian agency that interfered in the 2016 presidential election - the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg.

The main goal of such interventions, according to the publication, are attempts to lead the Republicans to victory during the elections to the US Congress and thus reduce military support for Ukraine.