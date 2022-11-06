Anchor mine eliminated on Odesa beach

Storm brought an anchor mine to one of Odesa beaches. Defense forces detonated it in coastal waters, eliminating this threat.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"We remind you that mine danger is one of the risks you expose yourself to by ignoring the restrictions of martial law on visiting the coastal zone. The fragmentation radius of such a projectile can reach 100 meters. And the mine can detonate spontaneously in the immediate vicinity of the water's edge," the Operational Command said in a statement.

Earlier, social networks reported that an explosion was heard in Odesa in the evening of November 6. No air alert was announced in the region.

Read more: Explosion rang out in Odesa, Iranian drone was shot down over city