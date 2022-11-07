ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11372 visitors online
News War
1 088 4

Since February 24, occupants have committed almost 45 thousand war crimes in Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

рф

Russian occupation forces have committed 44,869 crimes of aggression and war crimes since February 24.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to data of Office of the Prosecutor General.

Thus, 43,312 relate to violation of the laws and customs of war, 73 - to planning, preparation or unleashing and waging aggressive war, 39 - to propaganda of war, 1,445 - others.

At the same time, 18,741 crimes against national security were registered. In particular, 12,730 - for encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, 1,834 - for treason, 3,245 - for collaboration, 281 - for aiding the aggressor state, 64 - for sabotage, 619 - other.

Also, the Prosecutor General's Office opened 627 main cases on Russian aggression against representatives of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Czech Republic supports creation of special tribunal over top leadership of Russian Federation for war crimes in Ukraine, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lipavsky

Since February 24, occupants have committed almost 45 thousand war crimes in Ukraine 01

Author: 

Russian Army (9071) war crimes (806) PG Office (703)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 