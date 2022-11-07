Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 8 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 7 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 7 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and fifty-seventh day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain directions and is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories. Conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Yampil, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pavlivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

During the past day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 24 air strikes, carried out more than 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hai of the Chernihiv region and Stukalivka, Popivka, and Vorozhba of the Sumy region. In addition, the occupiers used shock air defense systems; v

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of Novoselivske, Miasozharivka, Vovchansk, Stelmakhivka, Berestove, Ohirtseve, and Strilecha settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Serebrianka, Nevske, Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Ploshanka, Spirne, and Verkhnyokamianske settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Opytne, Mayorsk, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Zelenopillia settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Opytne settlements;

in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Novopil, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Vremivka, and Pavlivka;

In the South Buh region - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Blahodatne, Davydiv Brid, Dudchany, Myrne, Nova Kamianka, and Pravdyne settlements. In addition, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance, actively using UAVs. Made more than 20 sorties.

The Russian occupying forces continue to grossly violate the laws and customs of warfare against the civilian population. The search for subversive groups and fire adjusters continues in the Kakhovka settlement of the Kherson region. Detainees are taken to Gornostaivka and under torture "beat out" the shows. Similar measures are taking place in Borivske and Shchedryshcheve settlements of the Luhansk region: mass searches, seizing of mobile phones, and kidnapping of people who are taken to an unknown destination.

In Kherson, the occupiers, disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles. At the same time, Russian propagandist journalists are planning to shoot videos in the city on the topic of the alleged destruction of the civilian population by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, the defeat of the enemy in the previous days has been confirmed. So, in the settlement of Horlivka, Donetsk region, an attack was made on the area where the enemy's equipment was concentrated. 5 combat vehicles were destroyed, 4 more were damaged. In the area of ​​the settlement of Mayorsk, the daily losses of the enemy are up to 30 people killed and more than 120 wounded of various degrees of severity. In the settlement of Lysychansk, a unit of the "Akhmat" battalion was hit. The occupiers lost more than 30 killed and up to 15 wounded. The real number of dead is carefully concealed by the enemy.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 22 times. 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 2 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense equipment, were affected. Our air defense units shot down 5 enemy UAVs.

Over the past day, soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 8 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, a radio-electronic warfare station, and other important military objects of the enemy.