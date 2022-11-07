Yesterday, occupiers killed three peaceful residents of Ukraine

Yesterday, three civilians in Ukraine were killed as a result of Russian shelling.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for November 6, 2022 (as of 09:00 November 7, 2022):

Donetsk region - 1 dead, 5 wounded

Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead

Sumy region - 1 dead, 1 wounded

Kherson region - 1 wounded," Tymoshenko notes.

