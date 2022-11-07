Yesterday, occupiers killed three peaceful residents of Ukraine
Yesterday, three civilians in Ukraine were killed as a result of Russian shelling.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for November 6, 2022 (as of 09:00 November 7, 2022):
Donetsk region - 1 dead, 5 wounded
Zaporizhzhia region - 1 dead
Sumy region - 1 dead, 1 wounded
Kherson region - 1 wounded," Tymoshenko notes.
