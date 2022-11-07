Russians launched ship with eight Kalibrs into Black Sea

The invaders strengthened their group of three ships in the Black Sea with a missile carrier with eight Kalibrs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the spokesman of the operational command "South" Vladyslav Nazarov.

As Vladyslav Nazarov commented on the situation as of 10:00 a.m. on November 7, in the Black Sea, the enemy strengthened a group of three ships with an additional missile carrier equipped with eight Kalibrs. However, in a stormy sea, all ships keep near the southern Crimean coast - away from Ukrainian weapons and closer to the bases.

Also, the spokesman of the operational command "South" noted that the stormy weather increased the mine danger, but this is more related to the removal of mines to the edge of the water. The functioning of the grain corridors continues in accordance with the schedule coordinated by the Istanbul Center.

