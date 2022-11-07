ENG
Zelensky - Netanyahu: I hope that level of interaction will meet security challenges facing our states

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with future Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky on Twitter.

He noted: "I had a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu.

I congratulated him on the victory in the elections and wished successful formation of the new government.

I am hopeful that the level of Ukrainian-Israeli interaction will meet the security challenges faced by our states"

