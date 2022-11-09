Occupiers are coming from right bank of Kherson Region, meeting between Shoigu and Surovikin. VIDEO

The Russian general who led the army of invaders on the territory of Ukraine, Serhiy Surovikin, currently reports to the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Shoigu.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA-Novosti.

Commenting on the situation in the Kherson region, he noted: "It is expedient to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnipro River, along its left bank."

"The decision on the defense on the left bank of the Dnipro is not easy, at the same time we will preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of the troop group," the occupier added.

Shoigu agreed with the proposal to organize defense along the Dnipro River border.

"Start the withdrawal of troops," he noted.

"The maneuver of the troops will be carried out as soon as possible, the formations will occupy the prepared defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper," Surovikin noted.

"The city of Kherson and nearby settlements cannot support themselves and function," he added.