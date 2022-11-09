Putin posthumously awarded a traitor Stremousov with Order

Russian President Putin posthumously awarded state traitor and representative of occupation administration of Kherson region Kyrylo Stremousov with Order "For Courage".

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by official Russian websites.

The Putin's decree states: "for courage and bravery shown during the performance of official duty" to award Kirill Stremousov with the Order "For Courage" posthumously.

As Censor.NЕТ reported earlier, on November 9, it became known that a traitor of Ukraine, one of the occupational administration officials of Kherson region Kyrylo Stremousov died as a result of an accident.