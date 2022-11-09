Zelenskiy to occupiers: Any attempt to blow up Kakhovka HPP will mean war with entire world

In his traditional address on November 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed that Russia’s blowing up of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam would mean war with entire world.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainian President's Facebook.

"And now I want to warn everyone in moscow who makes the relevant decisions once again and individually: any attempt of yours to blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to flood our territory and dehydrate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will mean your declaration of war on the whole world. Think what will happen to you then," Zelenskiy noted.

Watch more: Today, there is a lot of joy in media space, but our emotions should be restrained - always in times of war, - Zelenskiy. VIDEO