Ukrainian position for G20 summit has been formed, - Zelenskiy
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team is finalizing preparations for Ukraine’s possible participation in G20 summit to be held in Bali next week.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his evening address to Ukrainians on November 9.
"These days we are completing our preparations for Ukraine's possible participation in the G20 Summit next week. The Ukrainian position has been formed. As always, our position will meet the interests of global security," the Ukrainian President emphasized.
The Head of State noted that November 10 "will be a very active negotiating day: a lot of contacts are planned".
