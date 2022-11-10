ENG
Withdrawal from Kherson shows Russia’s real problems with military, - Biden

US President Joe Biden said that Russia’s decision to withdraw troops from right bank of Dnipro river near Kherson shows that Moscow has "real problems".

Biden told reporters that it was interesting that Russia waited until after the US congressional elections to announce the withdrawal.

"This shows that they have real problems with the Russian military," the US president explained.

On November 9, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the decision to withdraw the occupation troops in Kherson region to the Dnipro left bank.

