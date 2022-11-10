Withdrawal from Kherson shows Russia’s real problems with military, - Biden
US President Joe Biden said that Russia’s decision to withdraw troops from right bank of Dnipro river near Kherson shows that Moscow has "real problems".
It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Svoboda.
Biden told reporters that it was interesting that Russia waited until after the US congressional elections to announce the withdrawal.
"This shows that they have real problems with the Russian military," the US president explained.
On November 9, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the decision to withdraw the occupation troops in Kherson region to the Dnipro left bank.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password