Erdogan called decision to withdraw Russian troops from Kherson "positive step"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted to the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TRT Haber.

Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to mediate between the warring parties. He hopes that it will be possible to achieve success in the negotiation process.

"Russia's decision regarding Kherson is a positive decision, an important decision. I do not know whether Russia will participate in the G-20 or not, if there is participation, we will have the opportunity to meet there. Otherwise, we will continue to conduct telephone diplomacy with the Russian Federation. We hope that we will succeed in mediation," the Turkish leader said.

