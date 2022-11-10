ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5999 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 002 25

Erdogan called decision to withdraw Russian troops from Kherson "positive step"

ердоган

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted to the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TRT Haber.

Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to mediate between the warring parties. He hopes that it will be possible to achieve success in the negotiation process.

"Russia's decision regarding Kherson is a positive decision, an important decision. I do not know whether Russia will participate in the G-20 or not, if there is participation, we will have the opportunity to meet there. Otherwise, we will continue to conduct telephone diplomacy with the Russian Federation. We hope that we will succeed in mediation," the Turkish leader said.

Read more: Russian Federation will probably not be able to build land passage to Odessa due to loss of Kherson, - British intelligence

Author: 

Russian Army (9809) Kherson (1259) Erdogan Recep Tayyip (225)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 