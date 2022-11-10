We hope for continued assistance from US after congressional elections, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States, especially American taxpayers, for the billions of dollars in military aid they provided to Ukraine and asked to continue it.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"We would really like the support - especially the amount of support - to remain the same," the head of state said.

Zelensky also expressed hope that bipartisan US support for Ukraine's military efforts will continue regardless of the outcome of the US Congressional elections.

"We are grateful for bipartisan support. We would very much like to see this bipartisan support continue after the election. ... It is very important to maintain this level of support because US support sends a very important, powerful signal," the President added.

