Britain has frozen Russian assets worth 18 billion pounds, - Reuters

The British government has announced a freeze on assets totaling 18 billion ($20.5 billion) owned by Russian oligarchs and other individuals and entities sanctioned over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

According to the Financial Sanctions Authority, Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become the country with the largest number of sanctions in the UK. The Russian asset freezes are £6 billion more than the amount covered by all other UK sanctions regimes.

"We have imposed the toughest sanctions against Russia, and it is destroying its war machine. Our message is clear: we will not allow Putin to succeed in this brutal war," Junior Treasury Secretary Andrew Griffith said.

Britain has so far imposed sanctions against more than 1,200 individuals and more than 120 entities in Russia, including prominent businessmen, companies, and prominent politicians.

The government began imposing travel bans, asset freezes, and other sanctions on February 24, the day Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.