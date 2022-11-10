"Wagner Line" will not stop Defense Forces - General Staff

The Ukrainian military is carefully monitoring the progress of the reconstruction of the so-called Wagner line, as well as studying and considering ways to overcome it.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed about this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Engineered barriers are intended to stop or complicate the advance of enemy troops. They can be both explosive and non-explosive barriers. However, the history of wars has quite a few examples when a countermeasure was made for each weapon. Accordingly, thanks to international partners, we have means of overcoming mine-explosive barriers," the military said.

It will be reminded, at the end of October it became known that the occupiers began to build a system of anti-tank defense structures and engineering fortification barriers. The so-called "Wagner line" They aim to stop the offensive of Ukrainian troops.

