Losses of Russian Federation are 10 times higher than those of Ukraine, - Zelensky

Russia suffers huge losses in the war against Ukraine. They are 10 times higher than the losses of the Ukrainian army.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CNN.

The head of state commented on the Pentagon's statement that Russia lost half of its tanks in the war against Ukraine. He believes that such estimates are close to reality.

"I think that this is more or less true - although, frankly speaking, no one knows the full reality, especially in terms of personnel," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the president noted that Russia suffered ten times more losses than Ukraine. He emphasized that he could not name the exact numbers, but there was a "very significant difference".

Zelensky also added that the command of the Russian Federation does not spare soldiers and uses them as "cannon fodder". Therefore, Russian losses are much greater.

"Every time we ask our partners for artillery or armored vehicles, it's not just about armaments, but primarily about the protection of our military," the guarantor said.

Zelensky emphasized that the artillery provided by the USA and Europe was able to help "break" the Russian military offensive.

"We stopped them, we de-occupied most of our territory. And artillery and new technologies really helped," Zelensky added.

