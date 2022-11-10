ENG
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kyselivka in Kherson Region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Liberation of Kyselivka

As reported by Censor.NET, the video was made public by Ukrainian defenders on the network.

The village of Kiselyvka is located approximately 25 kilometers from the regional center.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine on captured T-72B3M pull another captured T-72B3 near Kherson. VIDEO

Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kyselivka in Kherson Region 01
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kyselivka in Kherson Region 02

release (155) de-occupation (236) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (69) Khersonska region (2280)
