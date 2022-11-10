Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kyselivka in Kherson Region. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Liberation of Kyselivka
As reported by Censor.NET, the video was made public by Ukrainian defenders on the network.
The village of Kiselyvka is located approximately 25 kilometers from the regional center.
