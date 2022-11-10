There are more than 2,000 unidentified dead in Ukraine

Ukraine actively cooperates with international partners in conducting DNA examinations of the deceased.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Mary Akopian informed about this at the weekly briefing, Censor.NET informs

"We received several specialized devices that help our forensic laboratories to carry out expert examinations professionally and quickly. The American government provided the first and only, so far, mobile laboratory that allows you to go to the scene of events to the places of huge burials, like the one in Kharkiv region, and immediately there "examinations and DNA analyzes are being conducted. Our investigative units and the criminalist are doing their work on the spot," Akopian said.

Hakobyan noted that Ukraine needs several dozen more such laboratories. This will allow timely response and faster analysis.

