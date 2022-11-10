Mykolaiv region was completely liberated from Russian invaders. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders completely liberated the Mykolaiv region from the Russian invaders.
This was reported by Roman Kostenko, People's Deputy of "Voice", which defends the South, Censor.NET informs.
The parliamentarian recorded a video from Snihurivka, which was liberated by the AFU.
"Now the city is being cleared, our guys are taking it under complete control. This is the last city that was held by the enemy, which belongs to the Mykolaiv region. Therefore, we can say that the Mykolaiv region is completely liberated. Our defense forces continue to liberate the cities and towns of the Kherson region." - said Kostenko.
