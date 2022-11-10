Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Yevhenivka and Bobrovy Kut, which are on border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. VIDEO
The Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupied Yevhenivka and Bobrovy Kut on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv region.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
Special operations forces took control of the settlements.
