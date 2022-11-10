ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Yevhenivka and Bobrovy Kut, which are on border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupied Yevhenivka and Bobrovy Kut on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Special operations forces took control of the settlements.

