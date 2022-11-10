ENG
Zelensky and Trudeau discussed expansion of defense support to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the president's Facebook page.

"They discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defense support to Ukraine, the possibilities of its expansion, and the importance of continuing the grain agreement," the message reads.

Zelensky added that he is counting on Canada's voice at the G20 and the UN in support of Ukrainian initiatives.

