Zelensky and Trudeau discussed expansion of defense support to Ukraine
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau
As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the president's Facebook page.
"They discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defense support to Ukraine, the possibilities of its expansion, and the importance of continuing the grain agreement," the message reads.
Zelensky added that he is counting on Canada's voice at the G20 and the UN in support of Ukrainian initiatives.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password