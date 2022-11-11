Russia has exhausted its stockpile of missiles, there will be no massive firefights yet, - ISW

It will likely take months for Russian forces to accumulate the number of precision weapon systems that will allow them to return to the strike rates of mid-October.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it is difficult for the Russians to maintain the current pace of destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, because they have greatly depleted their arsenal of high-precision weapon systems.

According to analysts, Putin ordered the bombing of Ukrainian critical infrastructure to curry favor with the Russian pro-war nationalist camp, which consistently calls for escalation in Ukraine.

As the bombing rate slows down, criticism of Putin will resume.

At the same time, experts note, the Russians will be able to damage the most important Ukrainian infrastructure, but they are unlikely to be able to cause decisive and lasting damage.