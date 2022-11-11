Kherson region "remains part of Russian Federation", - Peskov

Russia continues to consider the entire Kherson region as its territory, despite the withdrawal of troops to the left bank of the Dnipro.

This was stated by the spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

Peskov did not talk about the military's decision regarding Kherson.

He stated that Russia does not regret that it "accepted" the Kherson region.

Peskov also did not comment on the words of experts regarding the situation around Kherson, but stated that "a special military operation is ongoing."

According to the representative of the Kremlin, the Kherson region "remains part of the Russian Federation, there are no and cannot be any changes".