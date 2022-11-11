Russia has completely destroyed entire power system of Kherson, - DTEK

Russia destroyed the entire power system of Kherson. However, Ukraine intends to restore it in 1 month.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated to "Suspilne" by DTEK Executive Director Dmitry Sakharuk.

He stressed that the company is ready to provide Khersonoblenergo with the necessary equipment for the "first restoration" of the region's power system.

"We need to look at those regions where there is no light at all. This is the liberated Kherson today. Rashists destroyed the entire power system there. There are no schedules, there is no electricity at all," said Sakharuk.

He also noted that after the de-occupation of Kyiv region it took 30 days to restore its power system. It is expected that the works in the liberated part of Kherson region will take the same time.

