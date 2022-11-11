Huge territory of Kherson region mined by Russians, - Danilov

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov warned that a large territory of Kherson region is mined by Russians and urged Ukrainians not to rush to return to the liberated territories until the Armed Forces of Ukraine allow it.

"As for the infrastructure, they destroy everything that can be destroyed. And unfortunately, today we can confirm that a huge territory is mined. Moreover, we do not exclude that there are large "land mines". Therefore, the population should be very careful about this issue. And until our Armed Forces, our military give the permission to return to the settlements that they liberate every day, unfortunately, we do not advise people to return there. Because there must be a clean territory from mines, from explosives. This is a big job for our guys and girls who are engaged in this work," Danilov emphasized.

He also confirmed that Antonivskyi bridge is indeed in "absolutely unserviceable condition".

"As for the withdrawal of the occupiers, it is happening under the influence of our Armed Forces. There is no "act of goodwill" or something else they invent and show on television that someone gives commands to someone... They have a clear idea that if they stayed there for a certain period of time, they would not be physically there anymore," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

He added that today the crossing of the Dnipro is complicated, but noted that "our Armed Forces understand how to overcome these obstacles".

As it was reported, today in the afternoon the Main Intelligence Directorate informed that Kherson is back under the control of Ukraine, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city,