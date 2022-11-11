Macron congratulated de-occupation of Kherson
Emmanuel Macron stated that he welcomed the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupants and considered it an important step towards the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty.
According to Censor.NЕТ, This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in Twitter.
"I greet the return of Kherson to Ukraine, which is an important step towards the full restoration of its sovereign rights. France will continue to support the Ukrainian people," Macron wrote.
