Macron congratulated de-occupation of Kherson

Emmanuel Macron stated that he welcomed the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupants and considered it an important step towards the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty.

According to Censor.NЕТ, This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in Twitter.

"I greet the return of Kherson to Ukraine, which is an important step towards the full restoration of its sovereign rights. France will continue to support the Ukrainian people," Macron wrote.

Watch more: Ukrainian fighters liberate Barvinok, Zelenyi Hai and Muzykivka in Kherson region. VIDEO