Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate over 3000 square kilometers in south of Ukraine

The area of the territory liberated from Russian occupants in the south of Ukraine has already amounted to more than 3 thousand square kilometers, although yesterday the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about 260 square kilometers.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of the South Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon "United News", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukrаine.

At the same time, she noted that the command of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is aware of the fact that there are still units of the Russian troops in the de-occupied territories, which "are probably trying to create sabotage activities".

Read more: Combat work of Armed Forces of Ukraine continues in Kherson, it is quite heavy and powerful, OC "South"

"We continue to work in this direction. Therefore, we are in no hurry to declare the liberation of the territories. Although their area has already increased ten times. Yesterday we were talking about 260 square kilometers," said Humeniuk.

The speaker of the Southern Defense Forces also drew attention to the fact that there are still territories where there may be enemy remnants.