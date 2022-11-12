When fleeing, invaders left lot of trophies in Kherson region. There are artillery installations, and tanks, and armored vehicles, - OС "South"

The AFU discovered Russian tanks, artillery, and other equipment in the liberated territories of the south, which the occupiers failed to cross the Dnipro during their retreat.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the OС "South", Natalia Humeniuk, on the broadcast of the "FREEDOM" marathon on November 11, Censor.NET informs with reference to "UP".

"The equipment is there (abandoned by the occupiers. - Ed.). It is dispersed. They tried to evacuate the main mass and moved it even through those alternative crossings that are not provided for this. Our units recorded abandoned artillery installations, tanks, and armored vehicles. We collect what is available in the fields, what is suitable - we will definitely return it like shells in the opposite direction," she said.

According to Humenyuk, it is still dangerous for civilians to return to the de-occupied territories.

"It is still too early to return. During the retreat, the occupiers mined critical infrastructure facilities, cut off the electricity supply, cut off water and gas pipelines, and worsened the situation with the heat supply. Therefore, a lot of communications are damaged. It is very difficult to restore them under fire. We recommend refraining from returning," the head of the press center of the OС "South" said.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate over 3000 square kilometers in south of Ukraine