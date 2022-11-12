Occupiers remain on Kinburn spit, combat work continues, - OС "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Kherson region and secure positions, as well as take Russian equipment and capture the invaders.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We continue to advance and, among other things, clear the territories, consolidate the positions we have taken...We also try to find those who were "forgotten" on purpose or by accident, because with the "evacuation" they arranged for themselves, the first and second are possible. We are replenishing the exchange fund and a little bit of Russian lend-lease... We are continuing our work on the liberation of settlements. I think there will be good news by the evening," Humeniuk said.

According to her, counting "trophies" continues, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, and tanks.

"We will arrange all this and return the enemy already in the form of blows," Humeniuk added.

As for the Kinburn spit, which remains the only occupied territory in the Mykolaiv region, Humeniuk emphasized that combat work is ongoing on this issue.

"The enemy remains there... We continue to advance the enemy. Combat work is currently underway, and if we set the goal of liberating the entire Mykolaiv region, then it will be liberated," she said.

