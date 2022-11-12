Turkey wants to turn "grain corridor" into a path to peace, - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that the "grain corridor" initiative can become a harbinger of peace in the region and pave the way for a "peace corridor" between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

"Of course, today Russia has faced unlimited attacks from the West, especially from the US. The Russian Federation resists pressure. At the same time, Turkey seeks to turn the "grain corridor" into a path of peace," the Turkish leader said.

According to him, Putin's position on this issue alone is not enough, and he intends to raise the issue in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Erdogan also expects to talk about the expansion of the "grain corridor" with Russian fertilizers.

The Turkish leader also said that his country is in favor of continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative: "The longer the agreement lasts, the better."

