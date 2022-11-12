Russians mined Suspilne building in Kherson. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers mined the Suspilne building in Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook of branch manager Mykhailo Svarychevsky.

"We see destroyed window blocks almost everywhere, broken doors. From the outside, it is also visible that everything inside is broken and broken. The enemy has been and worked here for a long time, so there is no doubt about mining," he said.

He emphasized: in no case should you approach the specified buildings due to the threat of mines.

"Regarding the cases of looting: any thing is not worth life," Svarychevsky stated.

