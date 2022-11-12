As part of retreat of Russian occupiers in Kherson region, 7 bridges were destroyed in day, - CNN

The flight of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region was accompanied by a painful blow to the Ukrainian transport infrastructure. Over the past day, seven bridges were destroyed at once, including four across the Dnipro.

Such data were shared by CNN journalists in their large article about the liberation of Kherson. The reporters referred to satellite images of the company Maxar Technologies. They show seven destroyed bridges that were whole or partially damaged a day ago, Censor.NET reports.

"Among the destroyed bridges are the road and railway bridges located on the dam in Nova Kakhovka. Water is leaking from three sluice gates on the most important dam across the Dnipro. It is not clear how the mentioned damage [dam] was caused not far from the western bank. Local Telegram channels reported on Thursday evening about the sounds of explosions around the dam," the journalists wrote.

Reporters assumed that the Armed Forces did not take control of the dam. They also mentioned the colossal damage to the region in the event of a dam breach on the Dnieper.

Journalists also noted the destruction of the Antoniv bridge, the main road crossing the Dnipro in the Kherson region. Its spans fell into the water even before the full retreat of the Rashists from the right bank.