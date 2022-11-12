Russian military shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery
On Saturday, November 12, Russian military attacked Nikopol district of Dnipro region.
It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to statement of Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.
"21:00. Russian occupants will not calm down. In the evening they shelled Myrivska community in Nikopol district with heavy artillery. There were no casualties. Information about the destruction is being investigated," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password