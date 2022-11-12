ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10289 visitors online
News War
1 466 3

Russian military shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery

рф

On Saturday, November 12, Russian military attacked Nikopol district of Dnipro region.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to statement of Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

"21:00. Russian occupants will not calm down. In the evening they shelled Myrivska community in Nikopol district with heavy artillery. There were no casualties. Information about the destruction is being investigated," the statement reads.

See more: Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with cluster munitions: residents of 6 houses evacuated due to unexploded shells. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (14484) Nikopol (796)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 