Russian military shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery

On Saturday, November 12, Russian military attacked Nikopol district of Dnipro region.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to statement of Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

"21:00. Russian occupants will not calm down. In the evening they shelled Myrivska community in Nikopol district with heavy artillery. There were no casualties. Information about the destruction is being investigated," the statement reads.

