430 children died and more than 830 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

More than 1,260 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of November 13, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 430. The number of injured has increased - more than 830.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 421, Kharkiv region - 264, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 70, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 60, Dnipropetrovsk region - 31.

November 8 in the village Borozenske, Kherson region, as a result of a direct hit by an enemy projectile into a private house, a 3-month-old boy was injured," the message reads.

2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.