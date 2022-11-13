Ukraine will jointly build small modular reactor with USA

Ukraine and the United States have agreed to launch a new pilot project for the construction of a small modular reactor (SMR).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Oksana Markarova and the press service of the US State Department.

"While the Russian barbarians are waging an unjust war against us and trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure, Ukraine is not only working on protection and rapid repair/replacement of the destroyed but is already planning the construction of an innovative energy system. Today, within the framework of the 27th UN Climate Conference (CO27), the special envoy of the US President on climate issues, John Kerry, and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, announced the launch of a pilot project for the construction of a small modular reactor (SRM) in Ukraine," the message reads.

The partners of the program are the international consortium of the Argonne National Laboratory, "Energoatom", the NSDC, and the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, as well as several private companies. These include Clark Seed, Doosan Enerbility, FuelCell Energy, IHI Corporation, JGC Corporation, Samsung C&T, and Starfire Energy.

Kerry also announced the launch of the "Project Phoenix" initiative, which will accelerate the transition of coal-fired power plants in Central and Eastern Europe to SMR (nuclear fuel).

