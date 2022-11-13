City center will be demined tomorrow in Kherson. VIDEO

Tomorrow, November 14, Kherson will carry out demining work in the city center.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, informed about this.

"Now demining works are underway. The enemy has mined almost everything. I ask you not to gather in crowded places," Yanushevych addressed the residents.

He noted that the city center will be demined tomorrow, November 14, and urged residents not to enter the central part of the city.

