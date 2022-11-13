Only Ukraine can decide when to negotiate with Russian Federation - Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Great Britain Radakin

Only the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will make the decision to start a dialogue with Russia.

Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, said this in an interview with the ВВС , Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

When asked whether Ukraine should sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, Admiral Radakin replied that this is a decision for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We must show respect and recognize that it is President Zelensky who will determine for his nation when there will be a suitable point for negotiations," Radakin said.

He added that after the return of Kherson, Britain's support will remain unchanged. "Great Britain has always supported President Zelensky," he said.

Radakin noted that Russia will lose the war in Ukraine, and will lose it from the very beginning.

But he is wary of the use of "tipping point" phrases.

"This is a messy, protracted conflict, and there is a possibility that it will continue to be a messy, protracted conflict," Radakin believes.