Defeat of Russia does not mean automatic cancellation of sanctions, - head of US Treasury Department, Yellen

Some of the sanctions imposed on Russia may remain in force even after the end of the war and the signing of a peace agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Yellen said that the inevitable peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine after the war could lead to a review of the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on the Russian economy. However, "given what happened, we would perhaps consider that some sanctions should remain in place," she said.

The head of the US Treasury also noted that "there were no attempts by Russia to start negotiations with Ukraine on any terms that would be acceptable to Ukraine."

See more: Flag of Russian Federation disappeared from main square of Melitopol, - Fedorov. PHOTOS