ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12953 visitors online
News
1 394 0

This morning, anti-aircraft guns of AFU destroyed two enemy UAVs

бпла,безпілотник

In the east of Ukraine, units of anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two enemy drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 14, around 10:00 a.m. in the eastern direction, units of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two operational-tactical level UAVs," the message reads.

Read more: During day, Ukrainian marines eliminated 7 invaders, destroyed 1 APC, and "KAMAZ"

Author: 

drone (1692) elimination (5196) Air forces (1489)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 