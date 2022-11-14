This morning, anti-aircraft guns of AFU destroyed two enemy UAVs

In the east of Ukraine, units of anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two enemy drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 14, around 10:00 a.m. in the eastern direction, units of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two operational-tactical level UAVs," the message reads.

