This morning, anti-aircraft guns of AFU destroyed two enemy UAVs
In the east of Ukraine, units of anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two enemy drones.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"On November 14, around 10:00 a.m. in the eastern direction, units of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed two operational-tactical level UAVs," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password