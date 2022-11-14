Russian Federation has deployed more than 750 planes and helicopters at airfields around Ukraine, - Air Force

Russia uses all airfields in Belarus to deploy its MiG-31K, Su-30, Su-34, Su-35 and K-52 helicopters.

In total, there are more than 750 aircraft of enemy equipment at almost 40 airfields located around Ukraine on the territories of Crimea, Russia and Belarus. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, during a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia uses all the airfields of Belarus without exception, which it needs, and places its military equipment there. We know that the MiG-31K aircraft are located, through which air alarms are sounded in our country, this is the place of their deployment. They also place there and other types of aviation equipment: Su-30, Su-34, Su-35 airplanes, as well as K-52 helicopters. The amount of aviation that is located around the borders, at the 40 airfields that we talked about, is also the Crimean Autonomous Republic, and Russia and Belarus, more than 750 aircraft can be deployed throughout this large territory around Ukraine," the spokesman said.

He noted that it is not necessary to emphasize the concentration of Russian aviation in Belarus, because its movement is a matter of a few hours.

Watch more: Combat drone hit group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Answering the question about the number of drones in the hands of the Russians, the spokesman noted that at the moment it is possible to talk about 330 destroyed drones out of 400 launched by Russia on the territory of Ukraine.

"To date, we have such information on drones that more than 330 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones have already been destroyed by the Defense Forces, there were other drones - Mohajer-6, and also Shahed-131. More than 400 of these drones were released by the enemy on the territory of Ukraine UAVs. There were statements that Russia ordered - just recently intelligence reported - that 1,750 of these UAVs were ordered in the summer. However, ordering is one thing, but you have to get them, deliver them and you have to deploy them. Today we have such a number of UAVs that I already said," Ihnat clarified.