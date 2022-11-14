UN General Assembly adopts resolution on reparations to Ukraine from Russia

UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on establishing a register of damages caused to Ukraine as a result Russia’s war.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

94 countries voted in favor, 13 - against, 74 - abstained.

Against voted: Belarus, Central African Republic, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Zimbabwe.

The resolution reaffirms the position of the UN states in support of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine and demands that the Russian Federation immediately cease the use of force and fully and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The General Assembly recognizes that Russia must be held accountable for violations of international law, in particular its aggression, as well as international humanitarian and human rights law. Accordingly, legal consequences for the Russian Federation should include compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

Also, the General Assembly "recognizes the need to establish, in cooperation with Ukraine, an international mechanism of reparation for damages".

The document contains recommendations to states to establish an international register of such losses to document evidence and information on damage, loss or injury caused by the war to natural and legal persons, as well as to the state of Ukraine.