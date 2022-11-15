Zelensky’s speech at G20 summit. VIDEO

At the G20 summit, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, presented Ukraine’s peace proposals to world leaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Volodymyr Zelensky's speech.

"You should not offer Ukraine compromises with conscience, sovereignty, territory, and independence. We respect the rules and we are people of our word. Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has seen it. And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions.

We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization. There will be no "Minsk-3", which Russia will violate immediately after the conclusion.

There is a Ukrainian formula for peace. Peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the world. And there is a set of solutions that can be implemented to really guarantee peace.

Having participated in the "Group of Twenty" summit, I presented proposals for such solutions - specific and honest. Ukraine offers the leading states of the world to be co-creators of peace together with us.



So, the proposals of Ukraine:

1. Radiation and nuclear safety.

2. Food safety.

3. Energy security.

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees.

5. Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order.

6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities.

7. Restoring justice.

8. Anti-ecocide.

9. Prevention of escalation.

10. Fixing the end of the war," the message reads.

