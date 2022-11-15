ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12574 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 580 27

Zelensky named conditions for ending war: withdrawal of Russian troops, compensation for damages, confirmation of territorial integrity of Ukraine

зеленський

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video address to the participants of the G20 in Bali, named three mandatory conditions for ending the war in the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

According to him, Russia must confirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine, withdraw all its troops from the territory of the country, and pay compensation for the damage caused.

He also called for an international conference to "consolidate the key elements of the post-war security architecture" and prevent new Russian aggression.

"When all anti-war measures are implemented, the document on ending the war must be signed by the parties," Zelensky said.

Watch more: On winter eve, Russian occupants destroyed absolutely all critical infrastructure for people in Kherson region, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Author: 

G20 (78) Zelenskyi (6633)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 