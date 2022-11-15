Zelensky named conditions for ending war: withdrawal of Russian troops, compensation for damages, confirmation of territorial integrity of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video address to the participants of the G20 in Bali, named three mandatory conditions for ending the war in the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

According to him, Russia must confirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine, withdraw all its troops from the territory of the country, and pay compensation for the damage caused.

He also called for an international conference to "consolidate the key elements of the post-war security architecture" and prevent new Russian aggression.

"When all anti-war measures are implemented, the document on ending the war must be signed by the parties," Zelensky said.

