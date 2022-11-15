Conference on postwar security is needed. We need effective guarantees, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for an international conference to fix the key elements of post-war security, including security guarantees for the country.

He announced this during a speech at the G-20 summit, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukraine is not a member of any of the alliances. And this Russian war was able to start precisely because Ukraine remained in the gray zone - between the Euro-Atlantic world and Russian imperialism," he said.

"We need effective security guarantees. That is why we have prepared a draft agreement - Kyiv Security Compact, and have already offered it to partners. Therefore, we should hold an international conference to fix the key elements of the post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine, to prevent the repetition of Russian aggression," he said.

According to him, "the main result of the conference should be the signing of the Kyiv Security Compact. We can do it at any time - even this year. And I assure you - after this, you will never hear anything about the war in our part of Europe. Because the aggressor will not dare to repeat it."

"When all the anti-war steps are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, a document must be signed by the parties to confirm the end of the war," he said.