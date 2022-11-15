Front line is approaching large occupied cities of Luhansk region, - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders are advancing toward large occupied cities of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The front line is approaching the large occupied cities of Luhansk Region, local residents can already "hear" the advance of the Armed Forces. The land of Luhansk is littered with the corpses of Russians. No one collects the bodies. Sometimes orcs also throw the wounded.

Ignorant recruits cannot survive more than one battle. Nevertheless, the Russians continue to charge reserves to our region. So the Russian cemetery is getting bigger every day," the head of the regional administration said.

