Racists hit infrastructure facility in Poltava Oblast, - OVA
The Russians struck an infrastructure object in the Kremenchutsk district of the Poltava region.
This was announced by the head of the OVA, Dmytro Lunin, informs Censor.NET.
"Prylit" in Kremenchutsk district. Infrastructure facility. Stay in shelters!" the message reads.
