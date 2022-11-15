Two missiles fell in Poland. Country gathers National Security Committee - media

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was announced by the spokesman of the Polish government Piotr Mueller, reports "European truth" with reference to Polsat News.

The notice of the meeting appeared shortly before 18.00 local time.

The reasons for convening the meeting were not reported.

As you know, on Tuesday afternoon Russia launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, the missiles fell near the border with Poland.

A correspondent of Radio Zet unofficially reported that two missiles fell in the village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border and hit grain dryers. Even the death of two people was reported. Police, prosecutors and troops arrived at the scene

